Shareef O'Neal and Bol Bol Rim Rattlin' Dunking Clinic ... In H.S. Playoff Game

The giant spawn of Shaq and Manute Bol went DUNKIN' CRAZY in a high school playoff game ... reminding everyone they can ball just like their daddies.

Shareef O'Neal's Crossroads H.S. squad crossed paths with 7 foot tall Bol Bol's Mater Dei earlier this week in the 1st round of the CIF Open Division playoffs ... and the highlights are nothing short of INSANE.

O'Neal and Bol trade dunks, defensive stops and awesome passes throughout the game ... with Bol's team coming out on top 80-44.

Both kids are juniors and already have several D-1 college ball offers on the table ... so, there's a good chance these guys face off again.