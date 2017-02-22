21 Savage Kids Tested ... Mother Approved?!

EXCLUSIVE

21 Savage appeals to all demographics ... and that includes a bunch of 8-year-old kids. Parental discretion be damned!

The rapper and his crew were leaving Avianne & Co. in NYC Tuesday night when he got swarmed by a horde of kids that anointed him THE BEST RAPPER IN THE WORLD.

Can't really picture them rapping along to "10 bad bitches in a mansion ... I got model bitches wanna lick me like some candy. And them drugs come in handy." Then again ... kids these days.

Savage also talks about his upcoming tour and lays out his backstage demands. Don't skimp on his shrimp alfredo, bro!