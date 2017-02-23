Kandi Burruss Porsha Is a Self-Hating Hypocrite On LGBTQ Issues

EXCLUSIVE

Kandi Burruss isn't gonna lay down for Porsha Williams attacking her over her sexuality and, in fact, says Porsha's throwing stones from her own lesbian glass house.

Kandi was at LAX when we asked her about last week's bombshell 'RHOA' episode -- Porsha accused her of having a long-term lesbian relationship ... and she revealed Porsha had hit on her in the past.

But KB says the real crime here is the infamous video of Porsha condemning gays years ago during a church sermon. As she sees it -- Porsha's guilty of some serious hypocrisy, and she owes the LGBTQ community an apology.