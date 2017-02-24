TMZ

UFC Star 'Cowboy' Cerrone Daytona 500 Parties Rock ... Booze & Boobs

2/24/2017 5:43 PM PST
EXCLUSIVE

Like fast cars, cold booze, and topless chicks? Book a ticket to Daytona, ASAP.

UFC star and NASCAR super fan Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone ﻿joined the guys on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (tonight on FS1) to discuss Sunday's Daytona 500 -- racing's biggest event.

FYI -- Cowboy is tight with Kevin Harvick ﻿(who TMZ Sports also talked to earlier), the winner of the '07 running of the 500.

Cerronne -- who's leaving a Cabo beach and flying to Florida tomorrow to make the race -- breaks down all the away from the track action ... and it sounds AWESOME.

