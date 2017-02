Kyle Richards If Kellyanne Becomes a Housewife, I'll Pass

Kyle Richards makes a living off of conflict, but she draw the line at Kellyanne Conway.

Kyle was leaving The Palm in Bev Hills Friday when our photog asked about Andy Cohen wishing out loud recently that Kellyanne would join the cast ... maybe a revival of Real Housewives of D.C.

The Bev Hills Housewife gets nervous -- maybe because she's afraid she'll be on the receiving end of a tweet -- but ultimately shares her POV.