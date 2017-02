The Oscars JT, Janelle, Meryl & More ... Dressed to Kill

Most celebs at the 89th Academy Awards did NOT win an Oscar statuette, but they still tried like hell to win when it comes to dressing for the occasion.

Nominees like Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Ryan Gosling, Nicole Kidman, Justin Timberlake, and Janelle Monae came dressed to the nines, as did a ton of other celebs ... whether they were up for awards or just attending.

Check 'em all out, flashing their couture. No lack of glamour or cleavage here!