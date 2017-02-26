'Game of Thrones' Star Neil Fingleton Dead at 36

"Game of Thrones" star Neil Fingleton has died from heart failure.

The 7'7" actor died Saturday in the UK.

Fingleton was a basketball player both in college and professionally before becoming an actor. He played in college for both University of North Carolina and Holy Cross. He played professionally in Spain, China, Italy, Greece and England.

Fingleton played Mag the Mighty on the hit show. He also appeared on "Dr. Who," and in "X-Men: First Class" and "Avengers" Age of Ultron."

The actor was among the 25 tallest men in the world.

RIP