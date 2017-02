Richard Dreyfuss Trump Lacks Guts, Class

Richard Dreyfuss is scoffing at President Trump's decision to skip the White House Correspondents' Dinner, saying his decision is cowardly and predictable.

We got the "Jaws" actor out at Dan Tana's restaurant in WeHo Saturday and his point of view is strong and clear ... it take guts to stand in front of a group of journalists and comedians who poke fun at you, and he doesn't think Trump has what it takes.