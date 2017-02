Terrence Howard I Got Oscar Robbed So Watch Out, Denzel

Terrence Howard isn't so sure Denzel Washington will bring home the Oscar, because he says he deserved it back in the day but went home empty.

We got the "Empire" star Saturday at the Independent Spirit Awards when he groused that he should have won best actor in 2006 for "Hustle & Flow." BTW ... it went to Philip Seymour Hoffman for "Capote."