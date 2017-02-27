Tim Tebow: Baseball Is NOT My Life's Calling ... I've Got MUCH BIGGER Plans! (VIDEO)

TMZ

Tim Tebow Baseball Is NOT My Life's Calling I've Got Much Bigger Plans!

2/27/2017 10:19 AM PST
Here's your Tim Tebow inspirational moment of the day. 

Tim was giving a news conference at the Mets spring training facility in Port St. Lucie when he was asked how he balances his career as a pro athlete with the crazy hours he puts into his charity work. 

Tebow responds by putting his entire life into perspective -- saying straight-up he doesn't want to be remembered for his accomplishments as an athlete. 

"At the end of the day, I know that's not why I'm here ... it's not my biggest purpose, it's not my biggest calling. It's not how I want to be known in my life."

"I want my life to be so much more than that. I want to be someone that was known for bringing faith, hope and love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need."

"And that is something that is a life calling for me so it's so much bigger than sports."

Watch the clip ... and props to Tebow who actually walks the walk when it comes to this stuff.

