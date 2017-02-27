Tim Tebow: Baseball Is NOT My Life's Calling ... I've Got MUCH BIGGER Plans! (VIDEO)

Tim Tebow Baseball Is NOT My Life's Calling I've Got Much Bigger Plans!

Breaking News

Here's your Tim Tebow inspirational moment of the day.

Tim was giving a news conference at the Mets spring training facility in Port St. Lucie when he was asked how he balances his career as a pro athlete with the crazy hours he puts into his charity work.

Tebow responds by putting his entire life into perspective -- saying straight-up he doesn't want to be remembered for his accomplishments as an athlete.

"At the end of the day, I know that's not why I'm here ... it's not my biggest purpose, it's not my biggest calling. It's not how I want to be known in my life."

"I want my life to be so much more than that. I want to be someone that was known for bringing faith, hope and love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need."

"And that is something that is a life calling for me so it's so much bigger than sports."

Watch the clip ... and props to Tebow who actually walks the walk when it comes to this stuff.