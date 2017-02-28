2 Chainz the restaurateur's already making plans for expansion, now that his first spot is back on the right side of the Georgia Health Dept.
The rapper was leaving Rockefeller Center Monday night in NYC when we asked him about Escobar Restaurant and Tapas -- his Atlanta eatery -- passing health inspection with flying colors ... just days after it tanked.
2 Chainz explained his quick turnaround, and happily promoted his brunch specials!
You also gotta see what he thinks about Prez Trump reportedly eating steak ... with ketchup.
It's always been my dream to open @escobaratlanta invest back into the Atlanta community, employing people from my own community and I'm going to keep building. Just like everything in life we had our ups and downs along the way, but we're only getting stronger & better! Believe that!! God is Good #yeadatway #hatersgonsayitsphotoshopped #cantkeepagoodonedown #fromgramstogrammys #meetmeforbrunchBih aye @djesudd cue up @bigsean Bounce back