2 Chainz My Tapas Joint Passed Inspection! Red Velvet Waffles, Anyone?

EXCLUSIVE

2 Chainz the restaurateur's already making plans for expansion, now that his first spot is back on the right side of the Georgia Health Dept.

The rapper was leaving Rockefeller Center Monday night in NYC when we asked him about Escobar Restaurant and Tapas -- his Atlanta eatery -- passing health inspection with flying colors ... just days after it tanked.

2 Chainz explained his quick turnaround, and happily promoted his brunch specials!

You also gotta see what he thinks about Prez Trump reportedly eating steak ... with ketchup.