'WAGS' Stars Girls of a Feather Flaunt Curves Together

Four chicks from the reality show "WAGs" rocked Trinidad's Carnival Tuesday -- aka Mardi Gras -- making sure their figures were on full display.

Olivia Pierson, Nicole Williams, Sasha Gates and Natalie Halcro -- all dating or married to NFL players -- shook their tail feathers in the famous Carnival parade.

Sasha, whose husband is Chargers tight end Antonio Gates, has family ties to Trinidad -- so, she pretty much showed the other ladies how it's done.

And yes, they were shooting for their show. Smart producers.