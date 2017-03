Pro Bowler SCREWED By Worst Pin Ever

This is amazing and terrible at the same time.

Pro bowler Matt Tomsu was rollin' a PERFECT GAME during a tourney in Iowa this weekend ... when he got hit by the worst luck possible in the 6th frame.

He THINKS he bowled a strike ... but it doesn't count unless ALL the pins go down.

[h/t InsideBowling.com]