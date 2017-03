Oprah Maybe I Am Presidential ... If Trump Did It ...

Oprah Winfrey is having second thoughts about running for President of these United States ... and you have President Trump to thank for that.

Check out what Oprah said on Bloomberg's "The David Rubenstein Show" -- turns out Trump's first 5 weeks in office have been very inspiring to her. If she's not serious, she's playing with the emotions of her millions of fans.

At the very least, she's taking a clear jab at Trump.

Oprah 2020? POTUS 46?