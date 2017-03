NY Mets Player CATCHES FLYING BAT ... With Bare Hand

CATCH OF THE YEAR?!?!?

NY Mets infielder Luis Guillorme showed off some insane hand skills when he caught the bat that flew out of the hands of a batter ... without even flinching!!

It all went down Thursday while the Mets were playing the Miami Marlins -- Miami's Adeiny Hechavarria took a hard cut and lost the bat which went flying at the Mets dugout.

Props to Luis ... who even threw the bat back to Adeiny so he could continue to use it.