Shaq Says JaVale McGee Beef Is Over 'I'll Never Say His Name Again' (VIDEO)

Shaq JaVale McGee Beef Is Over 'I'll Never Say His Name Again'

Shaq says the beef between him and JaVale McGee is 100% OVER ... vowing to never, ever, ever even mention McGee's name publicly again.

The Diesel made the declaration on Thursday night's episode of "Inside the NBA," admitting the entire thing had gotten outta hand when pressed by Ernie Johnson and the rest of the crew.

Sure, the beef is over ... but that didn't mean Shaq didn't throw a couple of parting shots McGee's way, noting that other players have been on "Shaqtin' A Fool" without getting all "sensitive" about it.

Pull a Nicki Minaj, JaVale ... DON'T RESPOND.