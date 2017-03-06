Samuel L. Jackson to Ben Carson Slaves Just Hardworking Immigrants?? 'Muthafukka Please!!!'

Samuel L. Jackson just skewered Ben Carson for suggesting slaves were simply hardworking immigrants ... in the most Samuel L. fashion ever.

If you missed it, the new HUD Sec. gave a speech Monday where he said, "There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even harder for less."

Jackson fired back, "Immigrants? In the bottom of SLAVE SHIPS??!! MUTHAFUKKA PLEASE!!!"

He buttoned up the tweet with a hashtag that's a barely veiled "Uncle Tom" reference.

OK!! Ben Carson....I can't! Immigrants ? In the bottom of SLAVE SHIPS??!! MUTHAFUKKA PLEASE!!!#dickheadedtom — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) March 6, 2017