President Donald Trump Surprises White House Tour Guests Hillary All Smiles!

3/7/2017 7:34 AM PST
President Trump just made a scene ... and Hillary Clinton approved!

The prez gave a bunch of White House tour guests a big surprise Tuesday when he made a brief appearance on the first day tours resumed at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

The cheering crowd was all smiles ... same as Hillary in that First Lady portrait.

