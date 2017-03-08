Faizon Love Airport Fight Footage ... 'Lemme Show You What a Man Do!'

EXCLUSIVE

Faizon Love so badly wanted a piece of a valet ... he couldn't stop talking trash even after the fight was broken up.

TMZ obtained this video shot Tuesday inside John Glenn Columbus International moments after Faizon and the valet got into a fight -- allegedly over how much the valet was charging the actor.

After the valet got slammed into a monitor, another guy stepped in to separate them ... but Faizon was still itching for a fight. Moments later police showed up.

As we reported ... Faizon was arrested for misdemeanor assault. He was released Wednesday morning on $2,000 bond.