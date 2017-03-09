Kim Zolciak Brielle Did NOT Snap About Banging

Kim Zolciak wants everyone to get their mind outta the gutter -- because her daughter did NOT Snapchat a plea for someone to bang her.

Kim tells us the Snap image of 20-year-old Brielle Biermann that's getting around is full-on FAKE NEWS ... or at least the caption is. She says Brielle really did post the photo, but her caption was "when u steal ur moms clothes."

She says some perv doctored up a new caption -- "still wanna f*** me in this Daddy?"

The only thing not debatable here -- hot top, Brielle. Keep stealing Kim's clothes.