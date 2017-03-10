EXCLUSIVE
Blac Chyna's out to prove Barbie dolls are out ... and Chyna dolls are the figurines of the future.
The folks at My3DNA tell us ... Chyna had a shoot Wednesday to model several different looks for her dolls. Here's how it works -- they CGI scan her face and body and use 3D printing technology to make mini replicas.
We're told Chyna began working on a collab in August, and now she's gearing up to release her line of dolls in May. There'll be 6-8 different versions in multiple sizes ... starting at around $75 a pop.
My3DNA has produced figurines for other celebs like Drake, Steve Aoki, Dan Bilzerian and the cast of "Black-ish" in the past.