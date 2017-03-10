Blac Chyna Move Over Barbie, Make Way for Chyna Dolls!!

EXCLUSIVE

Blac Chyna's out to prove Barbie dolls are out ... and Chyna dolls are the figurines of the future.

The folks at My3DNA tell us ... Chyna had a shoot Wednesday to model several different looks for her dolls. Here's how it works -- they CGI scan her face and body and use 3D printing technology to make mini replicas.

We're told Chyna began working on a collab in August, and now she's gearing up to release her line of dolls in May. There'll be 6-8 different versions in multiple sizes ... starting at around $75 a pop.

My3DNA has produced figurines for other celebs like Drake, Steve Aoki, Dan Bilzerian and the cast of "Black-ish" in the past.