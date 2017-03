Shia LaBeouf 'He Will Not Divide Us' Flag Gets Trump Makeover

Shia LaBeouf keeps getting trolled by Trump fans ... even when he tries keeping the protest covert.

Shia -- whose "He Will Not Divide Us" stream in Albuquerque, NM was taken down after shots were fired a block away from the protest -- moved his demonstration to a mystery location.

Problem is ... Trump fans thwarted Shia's plan after somehow pinpointing the location -- we still don't know where -- and replaced the flag with a Trump shirt and hat.

Trolls 2, Shia 0.