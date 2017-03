Kim Kardashian Tearful Blow-by-Blow ... 'They're Gonna Shoot Me in the Back!'

Kim Kardashian thought she would be shot in the back if she tried to escape during the Paris robbery -- and she tearfully remembered every detail ... with cameras rolling.

Kim sat down with Khloe and Kourtney to give them the blow-by-blow of the incident, and her trauma is obvious as she describes the moment she realized the robbers were armed.

The full conversation will be on next week's episode of 'KUWTK.'