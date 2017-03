Bow Wow Drags Melania into Snoop-Trump Beef ... We'll Pimp Her Out!

Bow Wow just upped the ante in the war between Snoop Dogg and the prez by threatening to pimp out Melania Trump.

Shad Moss, aka Bow Wow, tweeted President Trump ... "Ayo @realDonaldTrump shut your punk ass up talking shit about my uncle @SnoopDogg before we pimp your wife and make her work for us."

T.I. got in the mix with direct insults at Trump, but this is a serious increase in hostilities.

Mafia rules do not apply for Bow Wow.