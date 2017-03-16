Donald Trump III Secret Service Investigated For Selfies with Prez's Grandson

Breaking News

President Trump's grandson was allegedly photographed while he slept by Secret Service agents tasked with protecting him.

The agents were reportedly riding in a motorcade last weekend with Donald Trump Jr.'s 8-year-old son when the incident went down. Donald III was asleep in the vehicle, and the agents allegedly shot selfies with him in the background.

According to Mother Jones, which broke the story, Don III woke up, "freaked out" and later told his parents about the incident. DT Jr. then reported it to the Secret Service, which launched an investigation.

A Secret Service spokesman says, "The US Secret Service is aware of a matter involving two of our agents and one of our protectees. Our Office of Professional Responsibility will always thoroughly review a matter to determine the facts and to ensure proper, long-standing protocols and procedures are followed."