Hillary Clinton, Huma Abedin Puttin' the Band Back Together!!!

Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin teamed up again in NYC Thursday, as rumors swirl the former presidential candidate might make a run for mayor of the Big Apple.

Hillary and her loyal lieutenant hit up Bergdorf Goodman. Unclear if they were shopping or eating lunch.

The 2 are tight and Huma's been a reliable ear for Hil.