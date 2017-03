Waka Flocka Flame My Ride's On Fire!

Waka Flocka brought the flame back to his name -- in a big, bright, burning way -- when the SUV he was about to hop in caught fire.

Waka was down in Puerto Vallarta Thursday when his smoking ride to the airport pulled up ... fully engulfed in flames. Unclear what started it, but his driver got out safely before the blaze was extinguished.

Sometimes ya get a 5 star driver. Sometimes it's a 5 alarmer.