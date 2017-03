American Pharoah Trainer Horse will Knock Up 1,000 Mares!!!

Bob Baffert says American Pharoah, the horse that won the Triple Crown, is getting more action than just about any person or animal that walks the earth!

We got Bob leaving Craig's Friday night and he bragged A.P. has knocked up hundreds of mares so far, and God will the number will grow to 1,000.

Pharoah is in such high demand he's being shipped to different continents for a little sex.

