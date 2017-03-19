Ted Cruz White House Fence Jumpers a Bi-Partisan Issue

EXCLUSIVE

Senator Ted Cruz says all the fence jumping and security breaches at the White House lately must come to an end ... but he says it's not a new phenomenon -- it happened with Obama, too.

We got the Texas senator Sunday in D.C., and he makes it clear the multiple security breaches have got to stop, but he seems to have faith in the Secret Service to find a solution.

We know other members of Congress are outraged at the breaches and squarely blame the Secret Service for being asleep at the wheel.

There will be noise about this Monday.