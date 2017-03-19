White House Bomb Threat Suspect Testing Secret Service

The man arrested for claiming he had a bomb in his car at the White House Saturday night was apparently testing security ... this after several major lapses.

Sean Patrick Keoughan approached a police officer near a White House entry point and told him, "There's a bomb in the trunk." The 29-year-old went on to say "this a test!" and was immediately tackled and taken into custody.

The 2017 Chevy Impala Keoughan was driving had been reported stolen in Virginia.

The Secret Service said it was amping up security after the incident.