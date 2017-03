Donald Trump Is Trumping the Kardashians ... Says Joy Behar

EXCLUSIVE

Joy Behar says the Kardashians used to be TV's first family, but Donald Trump and the real First Family are putting them to shame.

We got Joy out in NYC where she told us she thinks the reality show going on these days is inside the Trump Tower, Mar-a-Lago and the White House. To her point -- FOX News, MSNBC and 'SNL' have all seen their ratings skyrocket since the prez was elected.

But, all good things must come to an end, and Joy already sees one for the Trump show.