Sarah Palin Removes Kaepernick Article from Website ... 'Not Her Opinion'

Sarah Palin has removed an article from her website criticizing Colin Kaepernick's $50,000 donation to Meals on Wheels ... and we're told the post is NOT in line with the former governor's beliefs.

As we previously reported, a story went up on SarahPalin.com Wednesday morning titled, "SERIOUSLY? Colin Kaepernick Just Pulled ANOTHER Political Stunt."

The article was NOT written by Palin -- but it was posted on Sarah's official Facebook page with a comment saying, "And he wonders why he can't find a job."

Now, we're told Sarah did NOT have a personal role in greenlighting the story, posting it on her site or Facebook page, or adding the additional comment.

One source familiar with the situation tells us, "This is not a view that Governor Palin holds. She has a long history of volunteering for Meals on Wheels and donating to them."

"This was an opinion by a contributor to sarahpalin.com and as has since been removed."

We're told comments that Palin personally writes are signed with her initials.