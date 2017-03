LeBron James Serenades Kyrie Irving ... With Happy BDay Song

Here's LeBron James putting his royal pipes to good use ... singing happy birthday to his All-Star point guard, Kyrie Irving, and the video is downright adorable.

Irving turned 25 today, and LeBron decided to mark the occasion with a few notes belted out on the team plane ... which he documented on social media for the world to see.

Listen to his tunes ... judge for yourself, and always remember, Kyrie Irving thinks the Earth is flat.