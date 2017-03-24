TMZ

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Cracked Kobe Joke at Shaq Statue Unveiling

3/24/2017 5:23 PM PDT
Everyone's a comedian ... even Kareem Abdul-Jabbar!

The Lakers legend was one of the speakers at Shaq's big Lakers statue unveiling at Staples Center on Friday ... and made a reference to the fact Kobe Bryant was on hand for the event! 

"Some people thought the odds of Kobe Bryant showing up today were the same as Shaq sinking a free throw."

The ceremony was great. The statue looks awesome. 

Congrats Big Fella. 

