Abby Lee Miller No Beef with Dance Moms, But I Made Them! They Better Remember It

EXCLUSIVE

Ex-"Dance Moms" host Abby Lee Miller doesn't appreciate getting dissed by the moms on the show ... 'cause she's the one who helped 'em get $20k per episode just for being couch-sitting housewives.

We got Abby outside the Mondrian Hotel Wednesday in West Hollywood where she told us all she ever wanted, and still wants, from producers is a little R-E-S-P-E-C-T.

She announced her departure earlier this week, and almost immediately some of the moms threw shade Abby's way while praising her replacement, Cheryl Burke ... who they say "will show up and not complain."

Abby had no problem firing back at 'em though.