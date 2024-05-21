Milwaukee News Crew Accidentally Captures Insane Stolen Car Hit-and-Run

Play video content X/@kayleestaral

A local news crew in Milwaukee captured a brutal hit-and-run on camera ... and the viral moment happened totally by chance.

As TMJ4 journalist Kaylee Staral shared with her followers on X, she was in a Milwaukee neighborhood following up on a shooting in the area ... when a silver sedan came barreling down the street.

Check it out ... the journalist and a bystander are chatting on a sidewalk when a loud screeching sound is heard off-camera. The silver sedan avoids crashing into an SUV, but seconds later drives head-on into a parked minivan.

The driver immediately abandons the vehicle, running down the neighborhood street ... while another person crawls out of the passenger seat and calls out for help. Eyewitnesses soon flock to the car, assisting the injured male by dragging him away from the crash -- despite his pain-filled protests.

According to police, the incident went down at 7 PM Sunday ... and involved a recently stolen vehicle. While not documented in the video, there was a 57-year-old man in the minivan -- he was taken to the hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

As for the injured passenger in the stolen sedan, he's been identified as a 16-year-old ... who was arrested after his injuries were treated at a hospital.