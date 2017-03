Halle Berry Posts Topless Pic ... Got Snacks?

Halle Berry's happy to give you a glimpse of herself topless ... if ya got a bag o' chips.

Halle just posted this shot on her Instagram with the caption, "Me when someone says I'm coming over and I've got snacks."

Two things: Thank you, Halle. Also, 50 never looked so hot.

Oh, one more thing: Us, when Halle Berry says she wants snacks ...