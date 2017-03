Kim Kardashian It's the Tooth! I Have a Hidden Talent

Kim Kardashian says her nose ALWAYS knows when it comes to rotting teeth ... and that's not just some BS her 'KUWTK' producers cooked up for the show.

We got Kim at Cuvee restaurant in West Hollywood, and asked about a very strange claim she once made about Lamar Odom's mouth. She totally doubled down.

The dentist will see you now.