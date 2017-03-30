Death Row Dog Pardoned by Maine's Governor

Breaking News
Maine apparently loves dogs as much as lobsters because the state's governor issued a pardon for a dog that was sentenced to death.
The dog -- a Husky named Dakota -- will live after Gov. Paul LePage reportedly issued a full pardon to the pooch that was set to be euthanized for killing a small dog. The pooch had also shown violent behavior toward other dogs, according to Bangor Daily News.
Dakota had been sent to a shelter and later adopted ... with the family having no idea he had been sentenced to death. Dakota reportedly showed no aggression while in the shelter.
Maine Gov Paul LePage just pardoned a dog from a death sentence. No joke. #mepolitics pic.twitter.com/IBQucwRKFf— James Pindell (@JamesPindell) March 30, 2017