Chance the Rapper Gets Chi-Town Props from Ja Rule 'No Problem' On the Mic

Ja Rule's shout-out to Chance the Rapper for all his awesome charity work turned into an awesome guest performance onstage. You're welcome, Chicago.

Ja had a show Thursday night at Studio Paris, and took time out to point out all the things Chance has done to help Chi-town ... including his recent $1 million gift to public schools, and another $2 mil in donations he's raised.

Chance had a great way thanking Ja for the kind words! #NoProblem