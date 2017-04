'WAGS' Stars Beach Booty Party With Christina Milian

The women of "WAGS" are still at it -- celebrating during the hottest bachelorette party of all time --and this time they have a celeb guest.

The ladies, which include Nicole Williams, Shanina Shaik, Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson -- just to name a few -- are in Hawaii to party it up before Nicole ties the knot. Christina Milian even got in on the action ... snapping a few pics.

Sun's out ...