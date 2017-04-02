Jon Gosselin Stripping Debut Reveals Nothing ... Anyone Disappointed?

Jon Gosselin got more dressed up than down for his big debut as a male stripper, and about the only skin he showed was his legs ... in a grass skirt.

The former reality star took the stage Saturday night in Atlantic City, and slipped into all kinds of outfits -- Secret Service agent, firefighter and even a hula dancer -- but never once took off his shirt or pants.

So much for weeks of rehearsing. Walk ... squeeze fake fire hose nozzle ... walk again. Still, women put a few bucks in Jon's waistband.

Guess they were happy to NOT see much.