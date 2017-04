Mike Epps Apologizes Over Kangaroo Stunt

Mike Epps says he's profoundly sorry for causing a kangaroo distress during his Detroit concert.

Epps told us when he viewed the video it was apparent ... the stunt was a terrible idea. He says it just kind of happened at the end of his show Friday, when the guy who owned the kangaroo brought it onstage.

Epps is clearly upset he's taking big heat online, but insists he loves animals and his history proves it.

He's donating cash to a kangaroo humane foundation.