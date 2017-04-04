Kendall Jenner Backlash Begins Over Pepsi Protest Ad

Kendall Jenner's new Pepsi commercial -- in which she joins a protest or rally of some sort and then hands a cop a can of soda -- is being torn to shreds online.

The commercial's faced immediate backlash since being released on Tuesday, with many labeling it "tone-deaf," a "complete disaster" or much worse. Have a look for yourself ...

The spot is getting dragged partly because people are confused about what it's supposedly depicting, and partly because others simply despise it.

*kendall jenner hands cop a pepsi*



cop: im not racist anymore — BRANDON WARDELL (@BRANDONWARDELL) April 4, 2017