Kendall Jenner's new Pepsi commercial -- in which she joins a protest or rally of some sort and then hands a cop a can of soda -- is being torn to shreds online.
The commercial's faced immediate backlash since being released on Tuesday, with many labeling it "tone-deaf," a "complete disaster" or much worse. Have a look for yourself ...
The spot is getting dragged partly because people are confused about what it's supposedly depicting, and partly because others simply despise it.
*kendall jenner hands cop a pepsi*— BRANDON WARDELL (@BRANDONWARDELL) April 4, 2017
cop: im not racist anymore
@KrisJenner @KendallJenner @pepsi Protests are so in right now.— juanona ryder (@juanrod) April 4, 2017
theory: that Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad is actually a Coke ad— Chris Gayomali (@chrisgayomali) April 4, 2017