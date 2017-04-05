Patrick Ewing Hugs It Out With John Thompson ... After Replacing His Son (VIDEO)

Patrick Ewing Hugs It Out With John Thompson ... After Replacing His Son

EXCLUSIVE

Seems everything's cool between Patrick Ewing and John Thompson -- despite the fact he's replacing JT's son as the new head coach at Georgetown ... because they hugged it out moments ago.

Ewing was on the Georgetown University campus when he ran into his old college coach (they won a national title together in 1984) -- and they embraced.

Of course, Ewing is taking over the program from John's son, John Thompson III -- and people were wondering how it would affect their relationship.

By the way, we also asked Ewing how he notified his Charlotte Hornets boss, Michael Jordan, about taking the new position ... and good news, MJ seemed cool with it.