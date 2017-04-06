Michelle Rodriguez Fake Penis Made Me Feel MORE Like a Woman

Michelle Rodriguez got a strange feeling from a prosthetic penis.

To be clear, she was wearing it for her new movie, "The Assignment." She plays a transgender female hitman (if that makes sense) and the role called for her own "Boogie Nights" moment.

Michelle was outside "The Daily Show" studio in NYC when she broke down her genital experience -- y'know, being a woman playing a man who transitions to a woman.

Open your mind and check out the clip -- Michelle's answer is a bit of a head-scratcher, but definitely sounds like she had a good time.