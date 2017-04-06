Tim Tebow Minor League Miracle ... Smacks Home Run in First At-Bat!!

Tim Tebow stepped to the plate for his first minor league at-bat Thursday night ... and walloped an opposite field home run!!

The former NFL quarterback and current NY Mets farmhand was playing in his first game with the Single-A Columbia Fireflies. He took a 2-1 pitch deep in the second inning for a 2-run homer.

Tebow bats seventh and plays left field for the 'Flies ... and already has more extra base hits and RBIs than he did in 27 plate appearances with the Mets in spring training.

Keep it up!!