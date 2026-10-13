Atlanta Dream Move WNBA Finals Game To State Farm Arena After Scheduling Conflict

The Atlanta Dream are switching up their WNBA Finals plans ... the organization secured a much larger venue, State Farm Arena, for their home games!

“The change of venue dramatically expands the seating capacity and ensures that the Dream will be able to provide an extraordinary atmosphere for the first WNBA Finals game to be played in the Atlanta market since 2013," WNBA commish Cathy Engelbert said.

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"We are pleased that thousands more fans across the Southeast region will have the opportunity to experience the ultimate WNBA action – the WNBA Finals – in person.”

Of course, Atlanta's home games were originally slated to be played at the much smaller Gateway Center Arena in College Park, GA ... which only holds 3,500 fans, and is far too small for a game of this magnitude.

On the other hand, State Farm Arena -- where the team played all its previous playoff games -- has a capacity of over 17,000.

So, why not there from the get-go? The building was already booked ... so the WNBA decided to rearrange the schedule.

Game 3, originally scheduled for October 22, moves up a day to Wednesday, Oct. 21. Game 4 will remain on Saturday, October 24, but the start time will be pushed back from 1 PM to 3:30 PM.

“This is what the players and the fans deserve,” Dream owner Larry Gottesdiener said.

“We are grateful to all of the stakeholders who worked together to resolve the conflicts and make this happen.”

The WNBA achieved viewership records this season, in large part due to the continued rise of Dream forward Angel Reese.