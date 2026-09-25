A'ja Wilson Runs Over Arena Employee, Steamrolling Caught On Video

Don't get in A'ja Wilson's way -- on or off the court -- a lesson an arena employee learned the hard way!

The Aces superstar accidentally steamrolled the staffer Thursday night in Phoenix, and the whole thing was captured on video.

Wilson was leading her Vegas squad to the court for their regular season finale against the Mercury when the woman unwittingly stepped in front of the 4x WNBA MVP, who is 6'4" and nearly 200 lbs. of pure muscle.

BOOM!

The staffer went tumbling, as a shocked A'ja did her best not to trip and fall over the woman who was now at her feet. Wilson's Aces teammates couldn't believe what they saw -- mouths hanging open in shock.

Thankfully, the fan who recorded the freak accident said the arena worker was okay.

As eventful as it was getting to the court for A'ja, the incident didn't slow her down on the floor. The woman many fans feel is the greatest player ever dropped 34 points and grabbed 10 boards in a 100-82 win over the Mercury.