Alysa Liu vs A'ja Wilson Who'd You Rather?! ESPYs Edition!
Alysa Liu vs A'ja Wilson Who'd You Rather?! ESPYs Edition!
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Alysa Liu and A'ja Wilson are two elite athletes absolutely killing the game ... but they're also hot as hell when they're all dolled up.
And these gorgeous gals are about to be looking their very best for the ESPYS tonight, which begs the question: Who'd you rather?!
Both ladies are lovely, but which one is making a play for your heart? There's only one way to let us know ...